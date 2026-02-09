Germany-based Kenyan TikToker COMEDIAN CHOFFRI opens up on his fear of dying abroad - “I Wonder What Would Happen If I Died Now”







Monday, February 09, 2026 - Germany-based Kenyan TikToker, Geoffrey popularly known as comedian Choffri, has shared a raw and emotional reflection on the challenges of living abroad.

Speaking during a TikTok live on Sunday, February 8th, 2026, he revealed that one of his deepest fears is the possibility of dying abroad and the burden his family might face in repatriating his body back to Kenya.

“I wondered what would happen if I died now, yet my family hasn’t received the support they need.”

“I worried whether they would be able to fund the repatriation of my body from here,” he confessed.

He added that this fear has become a driving force behind his relentless online hustle.

Choffri explained that he works tirelessly to earn and save, determined to provide his family with financial security.

He noted how poverty has visibly aged his younger siblings, recalling how his brother looked older than him despite being younger.

“Money can make a person look younger and healthier. I don’t like seeing my family age prematurely,” he said.

He expressed his desire to return home soon, determined to spend time with his parents while they are still alive.

“At the very least, I want to come to Kenya and meet my parents before they pass away.”

“I thank God for how He has helped me here abroad, because many people struggle with depression while living overseas,” he shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST