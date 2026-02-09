PHOTOs of MARK OWINO, rogue police officer captured on CCTV carrying out robbery attacks in Bondo with an AK-47







Monday, February 9, 2026 - A rogue police officer has been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies that rocked Bondo town in Siaya County last week.

Police Constable Mark Owino was apprehended on Saturday at Holo Police Station at around 7:40 pm following investigations into a robbery with violence incident reported earlier this month.

According to a police incident report, the case was first recorded at Lwala Kotiende Police Station on February 4th, 2026, at about 3:40 am after armed thugs staged a daring attack at Ajigo Trading Centre.

CCTV footage captured the suspects, one of them allegedly Owino, harassing a trader at gunpoint before robbing him of cash and valuables.

The gang then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Shockingly, Owino is said to have been armed with an AK-47 rifle during the attacks, raising serious concerns about abuse of police-issued weapons and breach of public trust.

Detectives traced the suspect through the footage and intelligence leads, culminating in his arrest.

Authorities confirmed that Owino is currently in custody and will assist with investigations, including an identification parade.

He is expected to be arraigned at the Bondo Law Courts on Monday, February 9th, 2026.

