MOSIRIA issues stern warning to foreigners in Kenya after Russian tourist’s viral videos with Nairobi women







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has issued a stern warning to foreign nationals, urging them to respect Kenyan laws and the dignity of its citizens.

His remarks come after a series of explicit videos shared online by a Russian tourist stirred widespread outrage.

In a statement released on Saturday, February 14th, 2026, Mosiria reminded visitors that while Kenya is known for its warm hospitality, foreigners must abide by the rules of the land.

He emphasized that Kenya is a signatory to international human rights instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which protect individuals from arbitrary interference with privacy and unlawful attacks on honour and reputation.

“It is high time that foreign nationals respect the rules of the land as they enjoy the Kenyan cuisine - if you know, you know. We are not lesser humans,” Mosiria stated.

He added that even if the offender is foreign, Kenya has the right to act under international law.

Mosiria stressed that these protections apply to everyone within Kenya’s borders, regardless of nationality.

He questioned whether a Kenyan would be left unchallenged if found engaging in similar behaviour abroad.

“That Russian man purported to have recorded videos enjoying Kenyan ‘cuisine’ must respect our land and commodities,” he said.

The man at the centre of the controversy is a Russian national known online as Yaytseslav.

His short clips have gone viral across platforms such as X, TikTok, and WhatsApp. In the videos, he is seen approaching women in public spaces - streets, markets, shopping malls, and even outside churches - before inviting them to his Airbnb.

Reports suggest that he used smart glasses with hidden cameras to secretly record the encounters and shared online without the ladies’ consent.





