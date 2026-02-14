See how former Senator JOHNSON MUTHAMA and his estranged wife, ANN MUTHAMA, kept distance during their son’s burial (PHOTO)







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnson Muthama, and his estranged wife, Agnes Muthama, maintained a visible distance during the burial of their son, sparking widespread attention online.

In photo that has gone viral, Muthama is seen seated far apart from his ex-wife, highlighting the long-standing tensions in their relationship.

Their troubled marriage has frequently played out in public.

Muthama initially made headlines in 2014 after evicting Agnes from their former matrimonial home.

The couple first married in 1978 but divorced in 1983, citing cruelty, according to court documents.

Years later, Muthama reportedly had a change of heart, and the two remarried, only for the marriage to collapse again.

Following their second separation, Agnes went to court seeking a share of her ex-husband’s property, claiming entitlement as a former spouse.

