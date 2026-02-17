More trouble for Prophet OWUOR and his team as Nigeria denies them Visas after TV47’s exposé on fake HIV healings







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Controversial preacher, Prophet David Owuor, is reportedly facing fresh hurdles after Nigerian authorities cancelled visas for him and members of his ministry.

According to reports, the visa cancellations came shortly after a TV47 investigative feature questioned some of the healing testimonies associated with his ministry, including claims relating to HIV healing.

The TV exposé cast doubt on the authenticity of certain testimonies shared during his “miracle crusades,” sparking debate online and drawing renewed scrutiny toward faith-based healing claims.

Prophet Owuor and his team were scheduled to travel to Nigeria for a three-day revival meeting set to run from February 13th to February 15th.

Nigeria is among the countries where the preacher enjoys a significant following.

However, the recent TV47 exposé has intensified public scrutiny, with critics questioning the impact it could have on his reputation, while brainwashed supporters continue to stand by his ministry.





The Kenyan DAILY POST