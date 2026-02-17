Singer BAHATI speaks after undergoing DNA test with woman claiming to be his mother - Shares his expectations







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Singer Kelvin Bahati has opened up about his mindset after taking a DNA test with a woman who insists that she is his biological mother.

Speaking outside a Nairobi hospital on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026, the Mama hitmaker - who grew up in a children’s home - explained that he is approaching the test without expectations.

“At the moment I have no expectations about the DNA test. I am expecting the results to be anything,” he said.

Bahati revealed that he chose to meet the woman because her story appeared genuine and she strongly believes he is her son.

“If I had certain expectations, I would not have come here, but because I listened to her and her story is genuine, and she has a strong belief that I am her son, I did not want to refute that or write it off before doing my due diligence with something scientific.”

“That’s why we came to the hospital to take the test,” he explained.

Bahati disclosed that his wife, Diana, has remained silent on the matter due to its sensitivity.

“Diana has not commented on this issue because she is also wondering whether the woman is my mum, and it’s a sensitive matter. It’s not something she could easily comment on,” he said.

Adding, “The DNA results will be out in 14 days, and all I would say is I have nothing slated yet. But I want her to get closure.”

Interestingly, Bahati revealed that he has known of the woman’s claim for five years, after her daughter sent him a Facebook message.

He admitted that he ignored it at the time, but when a YouTuber later highlighted the story, he decided to take it seriously.

“When the daughter sent me the message on Facebook, I ignored it, but when I saw a YouTuber later post about it, I took it as a serious matter,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST