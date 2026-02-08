MNAGONGEWA! MOSIRIA reveals how gym trainers are having 'MECHI' with married women in Nairobi after KDF officer killed one for an affair with his wife

Sunday, February 08,
2026 - Nairobi County
Government’s Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Care, Geoffrey Mosiria, has issued a blunt warning to men
about the hidden risks lurking behind their partners’ fitness routines.
In a viral social media post, Mosiria claimed that gyms
across the city have quietly become hotspots for cheating.
According to Mosiria, the problem begins with hardworking
men who leave home early, spend long days chasing wealth, and return late at
night too exhausted to notice what’s happening in their absence.
“At first, it looks innocent and healthy,” Mosiria wrote.
“But behind the scenes, there is a reality many men are too
busy to see.”
He argued that loneliness at home often pushes wives and
girlfriends to seek companionship elsewhere, with gym instructors stepping in
to fill the emotional void.
What starts as a fitness journey, Mosiria warned, can morph
into attachment, leaving women physically fit but emotionally distant from
their partners.
Mosiria painted a grim picture of couples sharing a bed yet
sleeping “facing the wall,” their backs touching but their hearts worlds apart.
Beyond emotional fallout, he raised financial concerns - suggesting
that men’s hard-earned money sometimes ends up funding another man’s lifestyle
through gifts and favors.
Mosiria asked men to make surprise visits to the gym, attend
sessions together, consider home workouts, or hire female trainers to minimize
risks.
“Protect your relationship the same way you protect your
wealth,” he urged. “Money can be recovered. Trust cannot.”
His warning comes after a KDF officer in Umoja recently
killed a gym trainer accused of having an affair with his wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
