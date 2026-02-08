MNAGONGEWA! MOSIRIA reveals how gym trainers are having 'MECHI' with married women in Nairobi after KDF officer killed one for an affair with his wife







Sunday, February 08, 2026 - Nairobi County Government’s Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Care, Geoffrey Mosiria, has issued a blunt warning to men about the hidden risks lurking behind their partners’ fitness routines.

In a viral social media post, Mosiria claimed that gyms across the city have quietly become hotspots for cheating.

According to Mosiria, the problem begins with hardworking men who leave home early, spend long days chasing wealth, and return late at night too exhausted to notice what’s happening in their absence.

“At first, it looks innocent and healthy,” Mosiria wrote.

“But behind the scenes, there is a reality many men are too busy to see.”

He argued that loneliness at home often pushes wives and girlfriends to seek companionship elsewhere, with gym instructors stepping in to fill the emotional void.

What starts as a fitness journey, Mosiria warned, can morph into attachment, leaving women physically fit but emotionally distant from their partners.

Mosiria painted a grim picture of couples sharing a bed yet sleeping “facing the wall,” their backs touching but their hearts worlds apart.

Beyond emotional fallout, he raised financial concerns - suggesting that men’s hard-earned money sometimes ends up funding another man’s lifestyle through gifts and favors.

Mosiria asked men to make surprise visits to the gym, attend sessions together, consider home workouts, or hire female trainers to minimize risks.

“Protect your relationship the same way you protect your wealth,” he urged. “Money can be recovered. Trust cannot.”

His warning comes after a KDF officer in Umoja recently killed a gym trainer accused of having an affair with his wife.

