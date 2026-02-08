Media personality SHEILA KWAMBOKA challenges Christians with bold post - “Are you Worshipping God or Your Pastor”







Sunday, February 08, 2026 - Media personality, Sheila Kwamboka, popularly known as Kwambox, has stirred conversation with a powerful message to Christians, urging them to reflect on their faith and question whether their devotion is truly directed to God or misplaced on pastors.

In her Instagram post shared on Sunday, February 8th, 2026, Kwambox warned believers against blindly following church leaders, stressing the need for discernment in worship.

“Am I worshipping God or my pastor? Is your pastor of God? Remember, they are all just interpreting the word.”

“There is no new word.”

Kwambox emphasized that pastors are human and only interpret scripture.

She reminded worshippers that the Bible remains the ultimate authority, urging them to read it personally and seek understanding through prayer rather than relying solely on pulpit declarations.

She challenged popular claims such as “God told me to tell you,” asking whether true servants of God would admit when they had not heard from Him.

Her message urged believers to think critically about such statements instead of accepting them without reflection.

She added that the church should be a place of fellowship and Bible study, not a stage for unverified miracles or hierarchical displays of authority.

“Church is fellowship and Bible study, not a theatre of unconfirmed miracles and hierarchical connections to the Almighty.”

“Read your Bible… pray for discernment! With love, Kwambox.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST