Mexican president says no risk to World Cup fans despite recent drug cartel violence











Wednesday, February 25 2026 - Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has reassured football fans that security will be firmly in place ahead of the 2026 World Cup matches scheduled for Guadalajara, despite recent violence linked to a powerful drug cartel.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 24, Sheinbaum gave what she described as “full guarantees” for the safety of visitors and insisted there was “no risk” to supporters expected in the city in June for four World Cup fixtures.

Her remarks follow violent unrest triggered by the reported killing of notorious drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho.”

Oseguera, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the most wanted criminal groups in Mexico and the United States, was killed during a military operation about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, on Sunday.

In the aftermath, suspected cartel members launched retaliatory attacks, clashing with security forces in several areas. The violence reportedly left dozens dead, including soldiers and alleged cartel fighters, while residents and tourists were urged to remain indoors for safety.

Authorities say calm is gradually returning to Jalisco, with businesses expected to reopen on Tuesday and schools resuming on Wednesday.

Guadalajara is one of three Mexican cities set to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly staged by the United States, Mexico and Canada.