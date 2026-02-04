Drama as Isiolo Senator FATUMA DULLO assaults Woman Rep MUMINA BONAYA in public clash (VIDEO)





Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A public event in Isiolo turned chaotic after a dramatic confrontation erupted between Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya, leaving attendees shocked.

The altercation reportedly occurred during the “Oparesheni Ondoa Bandits” forum, a high-profile security meeting that had brought together local leaders and residents to discuss measures to curb persistent banditry attacks in the region.

According to witnesses, tensions flared after a verbal exchange between the two leaders.

Dullo accused Bonaya of insulting her, prompting a heated confrontation that quickly escalated into a physical scuffle.

In a video that has since circulated widely online, the Senator is seen storming towards the Woman Rep before raining kicks and blows on her as police officers and bystanders rush in to separate them and restore order.

Senator Dullo is no stranger to controversy, having previously been involved in several public disputes and political clashes.





