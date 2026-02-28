Media personality SHEILA KWAMBOKA exposes a LESBIAN corporate LADY who tried to make advances at her during an ‘interview’ in her office (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Kenyan media personality, Sheila Kwamboka popularly known as Kwambox, has stirred conversation after candidly revealing an unsettling encounter with a corporate boss.

Speaking on her podcast, Sheila recounted how a senior female executive made advances towards her during what was supposed to be a professional interview.

She explained that she had been eager for a gig at the organization, but after being kept waiting at the reception until late, the meeting took an unexpected turn.

“Shockingly, the lady started making advances at me and getting touchy,” Sheila shared, noting that she initially tried to brush it off but eventually left the office when the persistence became uncomfortable.

Her confession>>> shines a spotlight on s3xual harassment in the corporate world, challenging the stereotype that only male bosses are perpetrators.

A video has resurfaced of Kwambox explaining how a woman in the corporate world made advances toward her. pic.twitter.com/qK6vIDj08x — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST