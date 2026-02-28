“Don’t take my pictures without my consent” - Mama IDA ODINGA caught on camera telling off those filming her during a past meeting with GAUCHO







Saturday, 28 February 2026 - A video has emerged on social media capturing Mama Ida Odinga, widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, cautioning individuals against taking her pictures without consent.

In the short clip, Mama Ida was having a conversation with ODM mobilizer, Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho.

Despite her warning, photos of the two later surfaced online, sparking speculation and controversy.

Some netizens went further, manipulating the images with AI to falsely depict Mama Ida and Gaucho in intimate poses.

The doctored content quickly went viral, prompting Gaucho to publicly defend Mama Ida.

He accused those behind the manipulated photos of attempting to tarnish her reputation for clout, stressing that she is “a highly respected leader in the fabric of our society and diplomatic spheres.”

Gaucho even compared her stature to the late Winnie Mandela, underscoring her influence and dignity.

In his statement, Gaucho warned that perpetrators risk facing legal consequences.

“Any attempts to besmirch, soil and damage Mama’s name, image and reputation for content creation, directly or through graphics, is uncalled for,” he declared.

Mama Ida Odinga with Gaucho, she cautions those taking her pictures without her consent. pic.twitter.com/3B9q1ytdhi — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) February 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST