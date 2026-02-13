A notorious phone hacker arrested in Eldoret town (PHOTO)







Friday, February 13, 2026 - Police officers from Eldoret Police Station have arrested a suspected phone hacker and recovered assorted electronic devices during an operation conducted in the Kimumu area, Turbo Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County.

During the operation, officers apprehended the male suspect at his residence.

A search conducted at the premises led to the recovery of thirteen (13) assorted mobile phones suspected to be stolen, five (5) HP laptops equipped with flashing tools, and flashing software believed to have been used in unlawful activities.

The suspect has been placed in police custody pending further investigations and arraignment in court.

All recovered items have been secured as exhibits.





The Kenyan DAILY POST