SABINA CHEGE left speechless as GACHAGUA allies tear into her over RUTO support at burial ceremony







Friday, February 06, 2026 - Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, came under sharp criticism from leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a burial ceremony in Murang’a County on Friday, February 6th.

Chege, who has openly supported President William Ruto, was accused of siding with the Government against the opposition.

Kajiado North MP, Onesmas Ngogoyo, led the attack, alleging that Ruto had used police to intimidate opponents and questioning Chege’s silence on Government excesses.

“What we ask is that those supporting the President is that you don’t plan violence, don’t send police officers and let us look for votes respectfully.”

“Sabina, since you are telling us to support Ruto, explain to us why you do not speak about children being killed?”

“You keep blabbing in the media about Wamunyoro. Why don’t you say things to his face?” Ngogoyo posed.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu echoed the criticism, telling Chege that her efforts to popularize Ruto in Mount Kenya will fail just as her attempts to rally support for Raila Odinga did.

“To my sister, you said you tried to help Raila to climb the mountain but were unsuccessful.”

“Now, Sabina, will you try to help Ruto, knowing very well he will not be able to? Join us so that we can vouch for our community and Kenya at large,” Nyutu stated.

Sabina Chege almost leaves funeral after MP Ngogoyo trolls her in Murang'a in front of Gachagua and Matiang'i pic.twitter.com/7w47m6B16o — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) February 6, 2026