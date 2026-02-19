MARTHA KARUA opens up on painful experience with SHA after father’s hospital bill hits Ksh300,000 – “SHA Paid Only Ksh17,000”

Thursday, February 19, 2026 - People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, has shared her frustrations with the Social Health Authority (SHA) after her father’s recent hospital admission.
Speaking on Thursday, February 19th, Karua
revealed that SHA covered less than 10 percent of her father’s medical bill,
leaving her to shoulder the rest.
“My father was hospitalised last week, and his bill had
accumulated to more than Ksh300,000. SHA only paid Ksh17,000,” she disclosed.
Karua lamented that while she could afford to clear the
balance, many Kenyans are left helpless.
She questioned why the Government abandoned the National
Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which she argued offered better support.
“Right now, Kenyans pay a bigger percentage of the bills,
which was different when we were still under NHIF.”
“Why did the Government move away from something that was
working?” she posed.
She accused the Government of enriching a few individuals at
the expense of citizens’ health.
“Don’t deduct our money, yet we cannot see where it is
going. All we see is people getting rich, yet we cannot ascertain what
businesses they are involved in,” she said.
Karua maintained that the shift from NHIF to SHA was a step
backward, joining other leaders who have criticized the fund.
This comes after it emerged that SHA has so far lost Ksh11
billion through fake claims by medical facilities.
Health CS Aden Duale admitted the loss but assured Kenyans
that the Ministry is working to recover the funds and clean up the system.
