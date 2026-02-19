MARTHA KARUA opens up on painful experience with SHA after father’s hospital bill hits Ksh300,000 – “SHA Paid Only Ksh17,000”







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, has shared her frustrations with the Social Health Authority (SHA) after her father’s recent hospital admission.

Speaking on Thursday, February 19th, Karua revealed that SHA covered less than 10 percent of her father’s medical bill, leaving her to shoulder the rest.

“My father was hospitalised last week, and his bill had accumulated to more than Ksh300,000. SHA only paid Ksh17,000,” she disclosed.

Karua lamented that while she could afford to clear the balance, many Kenyans are left helpless.

She questioned why the Government abandoned the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which she argued offered better support.

“Right now, Kenyans pay a bigger percentage of the bills, which was different when we were still under NHIF.”

“Why did the Government move away from something that was working?” she posed.

She accused the Government of enriching a few individuals at the expense of citizens’ health.

“Don’t deduct our money, yet we cannot see where it is going. All we see is people getting rich, yet we cannot ascertain what businesses they are involved in,” she said.

Karua maintained that the shift from NHIF to SHA was a step backward, joining other leaders who have criticized the fund.

This comes after it emerged that SHA has so far lost Ksh11 billion through fake claims by medical facilities.

Health CS Aden Duale admitted the loss but assured Kenyans that the Ministry is working to recover the funds and clean up the system.

