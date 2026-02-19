A Thai National sentenced to 27 years in prison after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine valued at Ksh 8.3 million







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - A Thai national has been sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment by Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Irene Gichobi at the JKIA Law Courts for trafficking narcotic drugs.

Netima Ngamsap was charged and found guilty of trafficking 2,092 grams of cocaine valued at Ksh. 8,368,000.

The court heard that the drugs were concealed in a false bottom of a grey suitcase, contrary to the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

Prosecution, led by John Tago, presented eleven witnesses whose testimonies provided cogent and consistent evidence linking the accused to the offence.

During the trial, the accused was represented by defence counsel and was accorded the services of a professional Thai interpreter to ensure a fair hearing.

Upon conviction and sentencing, the court informed the accused of his right to appeal against both conviction and sentence within 14 days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST