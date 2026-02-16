Married KIKUYU couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in style - VIDEO sparks reactions







Monday, February 16, 2026 - A video showing married Kikuyu couples celebrating Valentine’s Day in style has gone viral, prompting mixed reactions on social media.

In the clip, couples are seen dancing energetically, reminiscent of high school romance, as they display their affection and spruce up their love for the cameras.

Social media users couldn’t hide their amusement, with many noting the contrast between what is shown on camera and what might be happening behind the scenes.

One user joked, “The kind of pretense that is in here, real marriage happens behind the camera. I can never attend such events; some men look uneasy, and you can tell they are thinking about their sidechics.”

The kind of pretense that is in here,real marriage happens behind the camera🤣🤣🤣 I can never attend such events,some men look uneasy and you can tell they are thinking about their sidechics🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2223M6tjwc — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) February 16, 2026

