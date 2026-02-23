MARION NAIPEI’s church outfit sparks reactions - She left heads turning! Ni Kama Hakua Amevaa Nini (PHOTOs)

Monday, February 23, 2026 - Marion Naipei, the woman
who recently made headlines after a controversial club video leaked by US-based
medic James Opande went viral, is once again the subject of online debate.
This time, Naipei has sparked reactions after attending
Pastor Victor Kanyari’s church in an outfit that many social media users have
termed “inappropriate” for a place of worship.
Photos circulating online show Naipei actively participating
in church duties.
However, her choice of attire, a figure-hugging dress that
some claim left little to the imagination, quickly caught the attention of
netizens, triggering mixed reactions.
While some critics questioned whether the outfit aligned
with expected church dress codes, others defended her, arguing that fashion
choices should not overshadow her decision to seek spiritual growth and serve
in the church.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments