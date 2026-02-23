MARION NAIPEI’s church outfit sparks reactions - She left heads turning! Ni Kama Hakua Amevaa Nini (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - Marion Naipei, the woman who recently made headlines after a controversial club video leaked by US-based medic James Opande went viral, is once again the subject of online debate.

This time, Naipei has sparked reactions after attending Pastor Victor Kanyari’s church in an outfit that many social media users have termed “inappropriate” for a place of worship.

Photos circulating online show Naipei actively participating in church duties.

However, her choice of attire, a figure-hugging dress that some claim left little to the imagination, quickly caught the attention of netizens, triggering mixed reactions.

While some critics questioned whether the outfit aligned with expected church dress codes, others defended her, arguing that fashion choices should not overshadow her decision to seek spiritual growth and serve in the church.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST