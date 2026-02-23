LADY complains that it is hard to find a man willing to help without demanding ‘MECHI’ and gets savage response (LOOK)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - A social media exchange has gone viral after a lady lamented the difficulty of finding men who genuinely help without hidden intentions.

Taking to X, @babydoll689722 posted: “To see a man who willingly wants to help you without wanting to see the color of your pant is hard.”

Her candid remark struck a chord with many women online, sparking conversations about respect and boundaries.

But the response from @street_proff quickly flipped the narrative:

“Since you know this, why not ask women for help instead? They won’t ask to see your pants, will they?”

The blunt comeback has ignited debate, with netizens divided between applauding the savage reply and sympathizing with the original post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST