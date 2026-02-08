MAPENZI TU! Gospel singer GUARDIAN ANGEL shares video having a good time with his 55-year-old wife, ESTHER MUSILA, in a swimming pool (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 08, 2026 - Kenyan gospel singer, Guardian Angel, and his 55‑year‑old wife, Esther Musila, are once again showing the world that love is timeless.

Despite constant online scrutiny over their age difference, the couple continues to live unapologetically, sharing joyful moments that radiate happiness.

In a recent Instagram post, the Nadeka hit‑maker shared a playful video of himself and Esther enjoying romantic time together in a swimming pool.

The two looked carefree, splashing and laughing like teenagers in love.

The clip quickly sparked mixed reactions online.

While some netizens criticized them, many lauded the couple for embracing their relationship boldly and refusing to bow to societal pressure.

Indeed, love remains the most beautiful thing.

Watch the video>>> below.

Guardian Angel and his 55 year Old Wife Esther Musila Serve Major Couple Goals While Enjoying Sweet Romatic Moments Together in the Pool. pic.twitter.com/O4N49wZrm8 — 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐄 (@TikTokGossipKe) February 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST