Man’s romantic Valentine’s Day proposal backfires spectacularly - This is painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)







Monday, February 16, 2026 - A man has gone viral on social media after his romantic Valentine’s Day proposal took an unexpected and hilarious twist.

In the trending clip, the hopeful lover arrives at his girlfriend’s residence armed with a red teddy bear and a bouquet of flowers, ready to set the mood for a picture-perfect proposal.

To add flair, he even brought along a saxophonist to serenade the moment with a romantic tune.

But just as he went down on one knee to pop the big question, the plan unraveled spectacularly.

The saxophonist struggled to produce a proper melody, fumbling with the instrument at the worst possible moment.

Instead of sweet music, awkward notes filled the air, leaving the proposal hanging in comic suspense.

Frustrated, the man lost his cool and kicked the sax player mid-performance - a move that sent his girlfriend into uncontrollable laughter.

The scene quickly shifted from romance to pure comedy, with the internet having a field day.

Netizens flooded the comments with jokes, suggesting that the saxophonist probably hadn’t eaten before picking up the instrument, while others teased that the girlfriend’s laughter might have been the real answer to the proposal.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST