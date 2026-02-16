GLADYS CHANIA, the Thika businesswoman accused of killing her husband is busy enjoying life as the murder case drags in court - Her latest PHOTO sparks a buzz







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Thika businesswoman Gladys Chania, who made headlines after being accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband, George Mwangi, appears to be enjoying life as the case drags in court.

Chania was alleged to have planned the killing after discovering that Mwangi, a contractor who had recently returned from Rwanda, was involved in an affair with another woman.

She was assisted by a newly-hired casual labourer at her farm in carrying out the crime.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the wealthy businesswoman has been maintaining a seemingly carefree lifestyle, enjoying life as her deceased husband’s family fights for justice.

See her latest photo.





