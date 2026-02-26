DRAMA as aspiring MCA’s side chick storms a church in Murang’a and beats up his wife - Romantic PHOTOs of the shameless side chick and the married man emerge







Thursday, February 26,2026 - Drama unfolded at AIPCA Gatumbu Church in Muruka Ward, Murang’a County, after a woman alleged to be romantically linked to an aspiring Member of County Assembly (MCA) engaged in a physical altercation with his wife, disrupting the church service.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred while congregants were in the middle of worship.

What began as a tense confrontation reportedly escalated when the two women exchanged heated words inside the church.

The situation quickly turned physical, forcing church leaders and worshippers to intervene in an attempt to separate them and restore calm.

The service was temporarily halted as stunned congregants watched the unexpected drama unfold.

The MCA hopeful, who is eyeing the Muruka Ward seat in the upcoming elections and is said to serve as chairman of the same church, was present during the incident.

Below is a post from a social media user who witnessed the dramatic incident.

Romantic photos of the MCA and his side chick.

The goat wife.

