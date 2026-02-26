Man shoots bride on stage during her wedding ceremony then flees venue (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A bride was shot during the ‘Jaimala’ ceremony at her wedding in Bihar, Buxar district.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, February 24, in Chausa Nagar Panchayat under the Mufassil police station area.

According to reports, the wedding procession had arrived from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. The rituals of the wedding ceremony was ongoing: the bride, 23-year-old Aarti Kumari, daughter of Nandiji Chaudhary, was on stage exchanging garlands with her groom, Avinash, 23, when a young man suddenly appeared and shot at the bride at close range.

The bullet hit the bride in the abdomen, leading to chaos at the venue. She was immediately taken to a private hospital.

Her condition is reported to be critical.

After firing the shot, the accused fled from the spot.

Some unconfirmed reports claim the gunman is her ex named Dinbandhu, 22. The bride reportedly named him after the shooting.

A family member said she initially mistook the shooting as firecrackers.

"We thought it was part of the celebration. I had gone home. Suddenly, we saw sparks near the stage. We thought people were bursting firecrackers. But when we reached there, Aarti had been shot and the groom was carrying her to take her to the hospital," the relative said.

Another family member said they heard a gunshot before seeing Aarti collapse.

"He shot her and ran away. Her husband picked her up and rushed her to the hospital," he added.

Aarti was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to Varanasi for further treatment.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya is personally supervising the investigation.

A special police team has been formed to track down the shooter. Further investigation is underway.

See video below.