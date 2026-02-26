Man shoots bride on stage during her wedding ceremony then flees venue (VIDEO)

Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A bride was shot during the ‘Jaimala’ ceremony at her wedding in Bihar, Buxar district.
The incident took place on Tuesday night, February 24, in
Chausa Nagar Panchayat under the Mufassil police station area.
According to reports, the wedding procession had arrived
from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. The rituals of the wedding ceremony was
ongoing: the bride, 23-year-old Aarti Kumari, daughter of Nandiji Chaudhary,
was on stage exchanging garlands with her groom, Avinash, 23, when a young man
suddenly appeared and shot at the bride at close range.
The bullet hit the bride in the abdomen, leading to chaos at
the venue. She was immediately taken to a private hospital.
Her condition is reported to be critical.
After firing the shot, the accused fled from the spot.
Some unconfirmed reports claim the gunman is her ex named
Dinbandhu, 22. The bride reportedly named him after the shooting.
A family member said she initially mistook the shooting as
firecrackers.
"We thought it was part of the celebration. I had gone
home. Suddenly, we saw sparks near the stage. We thought people were bursting
firecrackers. But when we reached there, Aarti had been shot and the groom was
carrying her to take her to the hospital," the relative said.
Another family member said they heard a gunshot before
seeing Aarti collapse.
"He shot her and ran away. Her husband picked her up
and rushed her to the hospital," he added.
Aarti was first taken to a local hospital and later referred
to Varanasi for further treatment.
Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya is personally
supervising the investigation.
A special police team has been formed to track down the
shooter. Further investigation is underway.
See video below.
🚨 Ominous: A Wedding Turns into a Ghastly Scene in Buxar — Festivity Turned Fatal— Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) February 25, 2026
On February 24, 2026, during the Jaimala ceremony in Chausa, Buxar (Bihar), 18-year-old bride Aarti Kumari was shot on stage.
The accused, Deenbandhu, reportedly obsessed with her, allegedly… pic.twitter.com/yXMgWf1S69
