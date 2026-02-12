City lawyer LEWIS GICHEHA preys on female staff members right inside his Muthaiga Office - A LADY claims he offered her Ksh 5,000 in exchange for “MECHI”







Thursday, January 12, 2025 - A city lawyer and managing partner at a Nairobi-based law firm is facing allegations of inappropriate conduct towards female staff members at his workplace in Muthaiga.

Lewis Gicheha, who heads Lewis & Company Advocates at Muthaiga Square, has been accused by some current and former employees of making unwanted advances and sending suggestive messages to female staff.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the alleged behaviour reportedly begins soon after new staff members join the firm, with claims that he makes late-night calls and sends messages that employees describe as inappropriate.

One staff member further alleged that the lawyer offered her KSh 5,000 in exchange for “mechi”.

Several complainants are said to have forwarded their grievances to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), seeking intervention.

However, no formal disciplinary action has been taken so far.

Below are posts from disgruntled employees, exposing the lawyer.

