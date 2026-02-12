Man on the run after killing his young wife over infidelity - If you see him, report to the nearest police station (PHOTOs)

Thursday, February 12, 2026 - Police have launched an intensive manhunt for a suspect who reportedly killed his young wife following a domestic dispute in Budalangi.
According to preliminary reports, the suspect confronted his
wife over alleged infidelity and fatally stabbed her before fleeing the scene.
The deceased’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at
their matrimonial home.
Photos of the suspect have been circulated on social media
as part of efforts to track him down.
Police are appealing to the public to remain vigilant and
report any sightings immediately.
The tragic incident comes amid growing concerns over rising
femicide cases in the country, highlighting the urgent need for stronger
interventions against domestic violence.
Below are photos of the deceased lady, who was in her early twenties.
