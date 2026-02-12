Comedian Dr. OFWENEKE claims highly educated people struggle to sustain marriages and reveals why marriages in the villages are working







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - Media personality and stand-up comedian, Sande Bush, popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke, has sparked lively debate online after suggesting that highly educated people often struggle to sustain marriages.

Speaking during a radio interview on Thursday, February 12th, 2026, Ofweneke argued that higher education sometimes comes with ego, exposure and independence, which can complicate relationships.

He contrasted this with rural marriages, which he said thrive due to simplicity and limited external influence.

“Most people who are learned do not stay married. This is why those marriages in the village are working?”

“There is no TikTok where a bitter woman just appeared,” he quipped.

The comedian, who has been in two failed marriages, recently opened up on his personal views on marriage, explaining why he is in no rush to tie the knot again.

“One of the reasons I am not in a hurry to get married is the question of babe leo tutakula nini? I don’t get it.”

“Wives never seem to know,” he joked, adding that after working hard to provide, he finds it exhausting to still be expected to make meal decisions.

