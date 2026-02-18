Man loses his life after being drugged by Mchele LADIES - PHOTOs of one of the suspects shared online! He was locked in the bedroom and left to die







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Police are investigating a tragic incident in which a man lost his life after being drugged and robbed by two women believed to have visited his residence.

According to a message shared widely on social media by a family member, the deceased was spiked on Sunday, February 15th, after hosting two women at his home.

The family claims the suspects stole his cellphone and two laptops, one personal and one work device, before locking him inside his bedroom.

He was reportedly discovered dead on the evening of Monday, February 16th.

“Hi, please help us find this lady. She and her friend spiked my brother’s drink while visiting him on Sunday 15th in Parklands, Cape Town, stole his cellphone and two laptops (1 personal and work laptop). Locked him in his bedroom and he was found dead Monday 16th evening. They are wanted by police in Parklands,” the message reads.

Photos and video>>> of one of the alleged suspects have since been circulated online as the family appeals to the public for information that could assist in tracking down the individuals involved.





The Kenyan DAILY POST