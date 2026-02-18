Kasarani Slay Queen exposed over theft in a studio during photoshoot - Huyu Msichana Ni Mwizi (PHOTO)

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Police have launched investigations after a studio owner reported missing items following a photoshoot session involving a hired vixen in Kasarani.
According to the complainant, the model had been booked for
a professional photoshoot at the studio.
However, shortly after the session ended, several valuable
items were discovered missing.
Missing
items include 2 gold watches, JBL Bluetooth speaker and sneakers.
The studio
management claims the matter has since been reported to police for further
investigation.
See a photo of the suspected thief.
