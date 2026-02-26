“I Make Ksh 2 Million a Week. Your Entire Generation Can’t Match My Wealth” - Woman leaks messages from owner of Kileleshwa’s Ambra Heights after rejecting him







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to share screenshots of private messages she claims to have received from a prominent Nairobi businessman after she turned down his romantic advances.

According to the posts circulating online, the businessman, described as a wealthy city lawyer and property owner, began sending a series of messages to the woman after she rejected him.

In the messages, the man boasts about his wealth, academic credentials and business success.

He claims to make Ksh 2 million per week and to own high-end apartments in Kileleshwa, in addition to running a successful company.

“With this wealth, ata babako afanye miaka ngapi haezi pata. In fact, your entire generation,” part of the leaked messages reads.

The woman shared the screenshots on her social media platforms, accusing him of being proud and arrogant.

