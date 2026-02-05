Pain as CHARLES WANGARI’s family holds a memorial without his body after he was killed on the battlefield in Russia (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - Grief has engulfed Kinuri Village in Rugi Ward, Mukurweini, as the family of Charles Wangari holds a painful memorial service without his body after he was killed in Russia.

Wangari lost his life on Christmas Day while in Russia under circumstances linked to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Tragically, his body could not be recovered from the battlefield, denying his family the chance to bring him home for burial.

Instead of a traditional funeral with his remains present, relatives and friends have been forced to organise a memorial ceremony, an emotional farewell that has left many struggling to accept the painful reality.

The atmosphere at the family home was sombre as mourners gathered to pray, sing hymns and comfort one another.

Tears flowed freely as loved ones paid tribute to Wangari’s life, describing him as hardworking, kind and full of hope for the future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST