ILIGULWA! Men are jealous of the Russian guy after luring this beautiful yellow yellow LADY called SUSAN - This guy is a legend (VIDEO)

Sunday, February 15, 2026 - More videos have surfaced online showing the controversial Russian tourist approaching women on the streets and asking for their phone numbers, even as debate around his conduct continues to dominate social media discussions.
In one of the trending clips, the foreign national is seen
striking up a conversation with a woman identified as Susan.
The video shows him complimenting her outfit and asking her
to turn around as he admires her dress.
“I like your dress. Turn around,” he is heard saying in the
footage.
He then proceeds to ask for her phone number, which she
appears to give willingly in the clip.
Susan later visited the Russian man at his Airbnb, where he
is believed to have secretly recorded their private encounters.
Watch the trending video>>> below
SUSAN jameni....... pic.twitter.com/MMY9z4WKsr— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments