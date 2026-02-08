Prominent law lecturer, EDMOND SHIKOLI, accused of preying on female students - For you to graduate, “Lazima Upande Kitanda”







Sunday, February 8, 2026 - Prominent law lecturer, Edmond Shikoli, has come under public scrutiny following allegations from former students accusing him of inappropriate conduct.

In claims shared online, a former student at Kabarak University alleged that the lecturer made advances towards her which she rejected.

“I refused his advances and he thought I wouldn’t graduate. When he saw my name on the list, he had the guts to call me and say “Hio kitu ndio uliniyima,” she revealed.

Another former student from Riara University also alleged that the lecturer persistently asked her out on dates and attempted to court her with gifts, including chocolates on Valentine’s Day.

She says she declined the advances.

Additional claims circulating suggest that the lecturer previously faced internal disciplinary processes at a former workplace following complaints from students.

