Lazima upande kitanda - Junior female lawyers expose senior advocates for preying on them during pupilage! A LADY confesses a senior advocate infected her with “HOMA KUBWA”







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Several junior female lawyers have raised concerns over toxic and exploitative working environment within some law firms, particularly during the pupilage period.

Speaking anonymously, the young advocates allege that certain senior lawyers take advantage of their positions of power by making inappropriate advances towards female interns.

According to these claims, those who reject the advances risk mistreatment, intimidation or even dismissal from the firms.

Some of the women described the experience as emotionally and professionally damaging, saying the pressure to comply often leaves them feeling vulnerable at the start of their legal careers.

One lawyer further alleged that she contracted ‘homa kubwa’ after an inappropriate relationship with a senior advocate based in Nairobi, an incident that deeply affected both her health and career.

