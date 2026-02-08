He touched my NYASH - City advocate PATRICK LAVINCE ONDEGO accused of preying on junior female lawyers! Demands “MECHI’’to connect LADIES with job opportunities

Saturday, February 7,
2026 - City lawyer and advocate of the High Court, Patrick Lavince Ondego,
has come under scrutiny after several junior female lawyers accused him of
inappropriate conduct and misuse of his professional position.
In accounts shared anonymously, the women allege that the
advocate approaches young female lawyers and interns with promises of job
opportunities, only to make inappropriate advances.
Some claim that rejecting the alleged advances resulted in
hostility.
One of the complainants further alleged that during an
encounter, the advocate behaved inappropriately and touched her without
consent.
