He touched my NYASH - City advocate PATRICK LAVINCE ONDEGO accused of preying on junior female lawyers! Demands “MECHI’’to connect LADIES with job opportunities







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - City lawyer and advocate of the High Court, Patrick Lavince Ondego, has come under scrutiny after several junior female lawyers accused him of inappropriate conduct and misuse of his professional position.

In accounts shared anonymously, the women allege that the advocate approaches young female lawyers and interns with promises of job opportunities, only to make inappropriate advances.

Some claim that rejecting the alleged advances resulted in hostility.

One of the complainants further alleged that during an encounter, the advocate behaved inappropriately and touched her without consent.

