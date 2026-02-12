Late RAILA ODINGA’s children RAILA Jnr and WINNIE ODINGA react to Senator SIFUNA’s ouster as ODM SG with cryptic posts







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - The removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has drawn reactions from the family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Raila Junior took to X with a cryptic post suggesting that adversity shapes resilience.

“The finest steel must go through the hottest fire,” he wrote, sparking speculation about his stance on the party’s decision.

In the same vein, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Winnie Odinga, expressed dissatisfaction more directly, posting on Facebook: “It is not well.”

Sifuna was ousted during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting chaired by ODM leader, Oburu Oginga, in Mombasa.

The party announced that Busia Woman Representative, Catherine Omanyo, will serve in an acting capacity until a substantive replacement is elected.

Reacting to his removal, Sifuna dismissed the NEC’s decision as illegitimate, insisting that he remains the duly elected Secretary General.

“This action is unlawful, unprocedural and a blatant violation of the ODM constitution as well as the principles of natural justice,” he said at a press briefing in Nairobi.

He further alleged that his ouster was linked to his refusal to support President William Ruto’s 2027 reelection bid, maintaining: “This country cannot afford another five years of this expensive and incompetent Ruto misadventure.”

Despite the controversy, Sifuna vowed to continue serving in his role, thanking Kenyans for their overwhelming support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST