Former presidential running mate JUSTINA WAMAE blasts Kenyans urging SIFUNA to quit ODM after being ousted as Secretary General

Thursday, February
12, 2026 - George Wajackoyah’s former running mate in the 2022 presidential
elections, Justina Wamae, has weighed in on the divisions
rocking the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) following the removal of Nairobi
Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary General.
Sifuna was ousted during a National Executive Council (NEC)
meeting held in Mombasa on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, a move
that has deepened internal party rifts.
In the aftermath, several politicians and supporters urged
him to abandon ODM and either join another party or form his own.
Wamae dismissed such calls, pointing to Sifuna’s past
remarks about preferring to remain in a party with established figures.
“Wacheni kushinda mkimuita akuje muunde chama, alisema he would
rather be a small fish in a big pond than a big one in a small pond. Mnaskia na
wapi?” she posted on X.
The statement loosely translates to: “Stop
urging him to form a new party. He said he would rather be a small fish in a
big pond than a big one in a small pond.”
Despite his ouster, Sifuna has vowed to stay put in ODM,
insisting he remains the duly elected Secretary General.
“We shall fight through all lawful means to the end.”
“I remain a loyal member and duly elected Secretary General of the
ODM party,” he declared at a press conference on Thursday, February
12th.
Sifuna claimed that his removal was politically motivated,
tied to his opposition to ODM’s alleged plans to support President William
Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid.
He accused the current leadership of desecrating Raila
Odinga’s legacy, warning that ODM risks becoming an appendage of State House.
Sifuna pledged to challenge what he termed “illegalities”
both in court and in the court of public opinion, as divisions within ODM
continue to widen.
