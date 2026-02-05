LADY turns heads at Nyota Programme in Kilifi after rocking a figure-hugging dress during President Ruto’s visit (PHOTO)

Thursday, February 5,
2026 - A lady drew attention at the Nyota programme in Kilifi, presided
over by President William Ruto, after rocking a figure-hugging outfit that left
little to the imagination.
A photo circulating online shows comedian Chipukeezy
interacting with the lady at the podium after calling her forward to receive
her loan.
What stood out to many attendees and social media users was
how the dress accentuated her curves, making her the center of attention during
the event.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments