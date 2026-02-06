LADY blames potholes in the country for young women’s falling ‘melons’ in hilarious tweet (LOOK)







Friday, February 06, 2026 - It seems Africa is a country after all - at least when it comes to pothole humor.

Across the continent, road users are united by laughter and lamentations over the poor state of some roads.

One South African quipped, “South African potholes will change your radio station and unlock your doors.”

In Uganda, the bumps are so unforgiving that “they have made our ‘melons’ fall while we are still young.”

And in Kenya, Sharon Angeshi warns, “Kenyan potholes will throw you into someone else’s relationship.”

Truly, potholes are Africa’s shared lifestyle disruptors.





The Kenyan DAILY POST