“Don’t distract our Murima Kingpin”! - DCP ‘female aspirant’ told after visiting GACHAGUA wearing a short skirt (PHOTO)







Friday, February 6, 2026 – A manipulated photo of a supposed aspiring female politician eyeing a seat in the 2027 General Elections on the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket has sparked online reactions after ‘she’ visited party leader Rigathi Gachagua in what some supporters termed as an “inappropriate outfit.”

The ‘young aspirant’ paid a courtesy call to the former Deputy President while wearing a short skirt, a move that quickly caught the attention of DCP supporters on social media.

Some party loyalists, led by Mary Njoroge, criticised her dressing, arguing that it was not suitable for a formal political meeting.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Njoroge jokingly cautioned female visitors to dress more conservatively when meeting the party boss.

“A humble request to ladies visiting our Murima king, kindly make sure the skirt is below the knees. We don't want distractions. The king has a very heavy job ahead,” she hilariously tweeted and shared the photo.

