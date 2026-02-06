CARTOON COMEDIAN dumped by Nigerian lover ROTIMI after sacrificing everything to please him - She is now a single mother! (DETAILS)







Friday, February 06, 2026 - Kenyan comedian‑turned‑singer, Vanessa Akinyi, popularly known as Cartoon, has confirmed the end of her much‑publicized relationship with Nigerian boyfriend, Rotimi of Africa.

The two, once celebrated for their romantic content and viral engagement announcement, have now chosen to part ways romantically and focus on co‑parenting their son.

In a heartfelt TikTok post, Rotimi revealed, “We’ve been officially separated, just co-parenting our blessed son.”

He went further to reflect on the public pressure Cartoon endured: “Y’all made it happen by constantly bullying her for choosing peace and family over career.”

“Now that you’ve gotten your wish, I hope you’re happy,” he wrote, addressing critics directly.

For months, the couple projected an image of stability, sharing content that convinced fans wedding bells were near.

Their awe-inspiring proposal, staged against a serene waterside backdrop, went viral and cemented them as one of Kenya’s most talked‑about celebrity couples.

However, cracks soon appeared when Rotimi described himself as single, sparking speculation that neither addressed until now.

Cartoon, once adored for her comedy skits, reinvented herself to please Rotimi - ditching her stage name, shaving her signature hair, abandoning comedy, and rebranding as musician Vanessa Akinyi after Rotimi promised to make her a global superstar.

Netizens have expressed sympathy, noting that she even financed much of the relationship, only to be left emotionally and financially drained.

What seemed like a match made in heaven has ended in “premium tears,” leaving Cartoon to rebuild her career and raise her child.





