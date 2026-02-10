GACHAGUA declares he will not let RUTO intimidate UHURU amid retirement benefits row - ‘I have a responsibility to defend our son and kingpin’







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has vowed to shield former President Uhuru Kenyatta from what he described as intimidation attempts by President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, February 10th, Gachagua accused the Government of deploying junior politicians to threaten Uhuru with the withdrawal of his retirement package following his criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I will not allow Uhuru Kenyatta to be intimidated.”

“I have a responsibility from the region to defend our son and kingpin,” Gachagua declared.

He alleged that the threats were aimed at curbing Kenyatta’s political freedom, discouraging him from engaging with other leaders or expressing independent views.

Gachagua dismissed the notion that Uhuru could be silenced over allowances, describing him as a statesman who commands respect.

“He is not a poor man. He has worked hard to build resources, and I don’t think he can be told to shut up,” he said.

Gachagua further pledged that if the United Opposition wins the 2027 General Elections, they will reinstate Uhuru’s retirement package should it be withdrawn.

He claimed that the attacks on the former President stem from Ruto’s fear of a united Mount Kenya region.

“Ruto is in shock, confused, and has panicked because the unity of the Mountain is real.”

“He had hoped Uhuru would help divide the region, but that plan has failed,” Gachagua asserted.

He urged Ruto to stop blaming his predecessor for current challenges, insisting that the Head of State had failed to deliver on campaign promises.

Leaders allied to Ruto have repeatedly threatened to block Uhuru’s benefits, with presidential aide, Farouk Kibet, warning that the exchequer will stop remitting funds to the former President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST