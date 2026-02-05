KTDA boss, JOHN CHEBOCHOK, who was exposed by BBC for demanding “MECHI’’ from female workers, pictured at the UDA event in State House (PHOTOs)

Thursday, February 5,
2026 - John Chebochok, a senior official within the Kenya Tea Development
Authority (KTDA), has resurfaced in the public spotlight after he was
photographed attending a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) event at State House,
despite previously facing serious allegations highlighted in a BBC
investigation.
Chebochok first drew national and international attention
after a BBC exposé
linked him to allegations of taking advantage of female workers in Kenya’s tea
sector.
The investigative broadcast featured testimonies from
victims, as well as undercover footage that implicated him as a key perpetrator
in the misconduct.
Despite the revelations and public outcry that followed,
Chebochok was later elected director of Toror Tea Factory,
a factory under the Kenya Tea Development Authority, sparking criticism from
activists and stakeholders who had called for his removal.
His recent appearance at State House, where President William Ruto
hosted 12,353 UDA
aspirants, has once again raised questions, particularly as he
continues to face scrutiny over the allegations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
