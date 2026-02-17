Kiuno Bila Mifupa! A female Kenyan police officer wows the crowd with her flexible waist (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - A female Kenyan police officer is the talk of social media after she was captured on camera showcasing her impressive dance moves.
In a video shared widely online, the officer is seen
confidently swaying to music, captivating the crowd with her energy.
Her performance drew cheers from colleagues and guests who
had gathered for an end-of-year party.
The clip shows the officers enjoying themselves in a relaxed
setting away from their demanding duties, with the dancing officer stealing the
spotlight as she showcased her smooth moves.
Social media users have since reacted to the video, with
many praising her confidence and applauding the lighter side of law enforcement
officers.
Watch the video>>> below
Kiuno Bila....... pic.twitter.com/VFZgpe4sdc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 17, 2026
