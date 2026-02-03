EMMY KOSGEI exposes double lives of prominent Nairobi PASTORS like Bishop DAVID MURIITHI - They are drunkards and meet KQ LADIES in exclusive clubs for drinking sprees and “MECHI” (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - Renowned gospel singer,
Emmy Kosgei, has sparked debate online after publicly alleging that some
prominent Nairobi pastors are living double lives that sharply contrast with
their preaching.
Speaking in a video that has since gone viral, the outspoken
singer claimed that certain well-known church leaders with large congregations
indulge in nightlife activities, including drinking sprees at exclusive city
clubs, despite projecting a strict moral image from the pulpit.
Kosgei recounted an encounter with a Kenya Airways air
hostess who allegedly told her that some pastors frequently meet airline crew
members for late-night outings and partying.
According to the singer, the same leaders later return to
church to preach to their followers as though they lead flawless lives.
“Some preach water and drink wine,” she said, criticizing
what she described as hypocrisy within sections of the clergy.
She added, “If God can open our private lives, many
Christians would fail,” urging believers and church leaders alike to
live authentically.
Bishop David Muriithi of House of Grace Church is among the
prominent Nairobi pastors known to live double lives.
Besides being a drunkard, he is a womanizer and was once
taken to court by a lady over child support.
Watch the video>>> of Emmy Kosgei exposing the city preachers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Gospel musician Emmy Kosgei has exposed what she describes as hypocrisy among some pastors in Nairobi, accusing them of preaching water while drinking wine. She claims that some popular pastors frequent bars and nightclubs in the company of women from their congregations! pic.twitter.com/i56B5R8wHx— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 3, 2026
0 Comments