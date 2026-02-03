EMMY KOSGEI exposes double lives of prominent Nairobi PASTORS like Bishop DAVID MURIITHI - They are drunkards and meet KQ LADIES in exclusive clubs for drinking sprees and “MECHI” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - Renowned gospel singer, Emmy Kosgei, has sparked debate online after publicly alleging that some prominent Nairobi pastors are living double lives that sharply contrast with their preaching.

Speaking in a video that has since gone viral, the outspoken singer claimed that certain well-known church leaders with large congregations indulge in nightlife activities, including drinking sprees at exclusive city clubs, despite projecting a strict moral image from the pulpit.

Kosgei recounted an encounter with a Kenya Airways air hostess who allegedly told her that some pastors frequently meet airline crew members for late-night outings and partying.

According to the singer, the same leaders later return to church to preach to their followers as though they lead flawless lives.

“Some preach water and drink wine,” she said, criticizing what she described as hypocrisy within sections of the clergy.

She added, “If God can open our private lives, many Christians would fail,” urging believers and church leaders alike to live authentically.

Bishop David Muriithi of House of Grace Church is among the prominent Nairobi pastors known to live double lives.

Besides being a drunkard, he is a womanizer and was once taken to court by a lady over child support.

Gospel musician Emmy Kosgei has exposed what she describes as hypocrisy among some pastors in Nairobi, accusing them of preaching water while drinking wine. She claims that some popular pastors frequent bars and nightclubs in the company of women from their congregations!

