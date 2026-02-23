A video of octogenarian ODM leader, OBURU ODINGA, doing the “Weka Mawe” challenge sparks reactions - “Mtaua Mzee Na Pressure Mingi” (WATCH)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - A video of Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga participating in the viral “Weka Mawe” challenge has set social media abuzz, with Kenyans sharing mixed reactions over the unexpected clip.

In the trending video, the seasoned politician is seen taking part in the popular challenge that has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm.

Oburu appears relaxed and in high spirits as he does the challenge in the company of a young lady.

The light-hearted moment has since sparked a flurry of reactions online.

While some social media users praised the veteran leader for embracing the lighter side of life and showing that age is just a number, others jokingly expressed concern over his well-being.

“Mtaua mzee na pressure mingi,” one user commented.

Another netizen hilariously dragged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna into the conversation, writing, “Dear Sifuna. Oburu Oginga was not meant for the muddy side of politics. He was supposed to steer ODM to stability, but your rebellion has mzee doing things that will kill him. Are you happy, Sifuna?”

