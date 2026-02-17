Kenyan TikToker GLORIA NTAZOLA explains why the viral Russian tourist would never have managed to woo her - “I Ask for Millions, Not Airbnb Dates”







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan TikToker, Ntazola Gloria, has joined the conversation around the Russian man who recently went viral for luring multiple African women at his Airbnbs where he recorded their private encounters and shared online without the women’s consent.

In a candid video, Ntazola made it clear that if their paths had crossed, he wouldn’t have stood a chance with her.

Having followed the trending clips, Ntazola said she was struck by the type of women the Russian managed to lure.

“So I have been watching the trending Russian guy’s videos, and all I can say is this: I tell you every day that if you are a cheap woman, every man will have access to you because you do not have standards,” she declared.

She argued that women who make themselves too available, without setting financial or personal expectations, risk exploitation.

“You do not ask for more; you always have free time for these boys, and that is why you keep walking into their traps,” she added.

Distinguishing herself from those women, Ntazola proudly identified herself as one of the “bad girls” who demand more.

“I have not seen any ‘bad girls’ in those videos like us, ladies like us who ask men for 2 million, 3 million, or even 10 million. I can ask a man for that myself. I am very shameless,” she said.

She was especially critical of what she called “understanding girlfriends” - women eager to be chosen, even driving themselves to the man’s house.

“I cannot believe you met a guy today, and tomorrow you are already going out with him.”

“As for me, we talked today, and to see me, you will probably get that chance next year,” she explained.

“That can never be me. I am a bad girl and a gold digger. I will ask you for a car worth 10 million, and I will tell you I need money for my business. If you are not giving me that, then bye,” she concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST