Kenyan LADY trashes Valentine’s gifts from her boyfriend, says chocolates are ‘useless’ - Simps see dust (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has set social media ablaze after she openly trashed the Valentine’s Day gifts she received from her boyfriend, terming them “useless.”
The seemingly romantic man went the extra mile to surprise
his girlfriend, hoping that the day would be memorable to her.
He bought neatly packaged gifts from a supermarket,
including chocolates and flowers, before presenting them to her in what
appeared to be a thoughtful Valentine’s gesture.
However, things did not go as planned.
Instead of appreciating the effort, the lady appeared
unimpressed and quickly dismissed the gifts.
She argued that as a fitness enthusiast, she does not
consume chocolates, questioning why her boyfriend would buy something she
considers unhealthy.
“These are useless to me,” she was heard lamenting in the
video.
Social media users have since weighed in on the matter, with
some sympathizing with the boyfriend for trying to make the day special, while
others argued that partners should understand each other’s preferences better.
Valentine’s gifts... pic.twitter.com/sDuy2Aa2Vk— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 17, 2026
