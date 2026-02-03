Film Director PHIL KARANJA’s girlfriend, MUKAMI MAINA, celebrates his ex wife, KATE ACTRESS, on her birthday (PHOTO)







Tuesday, February 03, 2026 - Film director Phil Karanja’s current girlfriend, Mukami Maina, has warmed hearts online after celebrating his ex‑wife, Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, on her birthday.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026, Mukami took to her Instagram Stories where she posted a photo of Kate and wished her a happy birthday.

The gesture quickly caught the attention of fans, many praising the maturity and respect shown despite the complex dynamics.

Kate Actress, who turned 39, marked the day with a powerful reflection on her journey. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she thanked her past self for the lessons learned, acknowledged her present strength, and expressed faith in the woman she is becoming.

“To the woman I was, thank you. To the woman I am, I see you. To the woman I’m becoming, I believe in you,” she wrote.

Kate and Philip officially announced their separation in September 2023 after five years of marriage, asking for privacy for themselves and their daughter, Njeri.

In 2025, Philip introduced Mukami as his new partner, nearly two years after the split.

Interestingly, Mukami had previously worked closely with Kate as her Personal Assistant, and the two women have maintained a cordial relationship.

Kate has since moved on and publicly introduced her partner, Michael Mwangi, the General Manager of Tribe Hotel, in 2024.





The Kenyan DAILY POST