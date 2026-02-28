Kenyan LADY working in Saudi Arabia cries for help after her friend and former schoolmate JUDITH MUENI KISILU conned her Ksh 100,000 and cut off communication (PHOTOs)







Saturday, 28 February 2026 - Faith, a Kenyan lady working in Saudi Arabia, has shared a painful story of betrayal that continues to haunt her.

In 2023, during her first year working in Saudi Arabia, she was approached by childhood friend, neighbor and former schoolmate Judith Mueni Kisilu.

Judith proposed a business venture in soft loans, claiming she had many clients but lacked enough capital.

Trusting their long history, Faith agreed to send money monthly, expecting interest in return.

At first, everything seemed promising. By January 2022, Faith’s investment had grown to over 100,000 shillings.

But when she awaited her January interest, Judith revealed that she had used the money to pay her son’s school fees at Mang’u High School.

Despite promises to repay, Faith never saw her money again. Judith continued to assure her - “you will see an M‑Pesa transaction” - but nothing materialized.

By July 2024, Judith cut off communication.

Faith’s attempts to reach her family were met with insults, and she later discovered Judith had flown to Italy.

Even Judith’s husband, Abednego Nzioka Makove, denied involvement despite being shown transaction evidence.

She is now appealing to Judith Mueni Kisilu of Kyaani Village, Muthetheni, Mwala Subcounty, to honor her debt and repay what rightfully belongs to her.

